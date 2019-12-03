Iran, Senegal explore avenues of economic co-op

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted an Iran-Senegal business forum on Tuesday, in which the two sides discussed expansion of mutual trade ties.

The forum was attended by officials, traders, and economic experts from both sides, including ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Mohammadreza Karbasi, Iran's Ambassador to Dakar Mohammadreza Dehshiri, and Hasan Khosrojerdi, the head of Iran-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce, as well as Senegal’s Ambassador to Tehran Amadou Sow.

Delivering a speech in the gathering, Karbasi pointed to Senegal as an important gateway into Africa’s 200 million markets, saying “The strategic port of Dakar is one of Africa’s important platforms for investment, economic growth, and development of trade relations with other countries.”

According to Karbasi, given the positive political relations between Iran and Senegal and the fact that Senegal is a member of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and also a member of the African Union, it is very important for Iran to develop economic relations with the country.

He further mentioned some of the potential areas for mutual cooperation between the two nations, saying “There are numerous opportunities to work with Senegal considering the existing capacities in the industry, technical services, civil engineering, road construction, oil and gas, food, and petrochemicals.

“There is potential for cooperation in other areas including medical tourism, rice production, extraterrestrial cultivation, medicine, medical equipment, agriculture, and industrial machinery. Senegal can also supply part of Iran's need for agricultural, gastric and precious metals, coffee and cocoa,” he added.

Amadou Sow for his part, mentioned the long history of economic cooperation between the two countries, like in automotive manufacturing and said: “Senegal welcomes Iranian investors and traders in all fields.”

Photo: Senegal’s Ambassador to Tehran Amadou Sow (2nd L) and ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Mohammadreza Karbasi (3rd L) speaking at an Iran-Senegal business forum in Tehran on Tuesday