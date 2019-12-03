Intelligence Ministry arrests members of anti-Revolution network

TEHRAN – The Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested the top members of an anti-Islamic Revolution network who intended to create chaos in universities during the upcoming Students’ Day ceremonies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Intelligence Ministry said the network intended to foment insecurity in Tehran and some other cities.

Top members of the network were identified and were arrested through coordination with the Judiciary, the ministry explained.

In the recent protests against partially rationing gasoline and increasing its price, the network intended but failed to incite students of the University of Tehran to disrupt the country’s security, it added.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the government announced an increase in the price of gasoline, a subsidized commodity that is still cheaper in Iran than other countries in the world.

The proceeds from the price increase are paid in the form of cash subsidies to 60 million Iranians, who account for about 75 percent of the population.

The rationed gasoline, which is 60 liters per month, is priced 1500 tomans (35 cents) and any amount beyond that is 3000 tomans (70 cents).

The calculation is based on the official rate of 4200 tomans per dollar. However, the value of the dollar, due to the U.S. president’s strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, is almost 2.5 times higher in the free market.

Rioters damaged public and private property and put banks, gas stations, and state buildings on fire.

‘2021 rioters arrested in Tehran province’

The governor general of Tehran Province said on Tuesday that 2021 individuals were arrested in Tehran Province during the protests.

Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey said many of the arrested individuals were released immediately because they attended the unrest due to their “lack of awareness”.

“But those who received orders and took to the streets in order to create problems for public order, security and peace and had criminal records are still under interrogation,” he explained.

He added, “In Tehran province, 29 gas stations were set ablaze, more than 140 banks were seriously damaged … and 47 chain stores were set ablaze or looted.”

He also said as the Judiciary chief has said damage to private property will be compensated after investigation.

Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday highlighted the necessity of compensating the human and financial losses caused by the recent unrest, calling on the administration to take measures to that end.

“We ask the authorities, especially the administration to take measures to compensate the losses,” ISNA quoted Raisi as saying.

He said the Judiciary will also follow up on the issue, assuring the victims of the unrest of legal support by the country’s justice system.

A day earlier, commander of the Tehran division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Yazdi, said investigations were underway to clarify the cause of death of those who lost their lives during the unrest.

“In the same way that people diverge from rioters, those who innocently lost their lives also diverge from those who wanted to damage public property,” Yazdi said on Sunday.

MH/PA