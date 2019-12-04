Cinematographer Nemat Haqiqi’s awards donated to Film Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – Late Iranian cinematographer Nemat Haqiqi’s national and international awards have been donated by his ex-wife, Lili Golestan, to the Film Museum of Iran, the museum announced on Wednesday.

The best cinematographer awards were presented to him at the Sepas Film Festival for “Dash Akol” in 1971 and “Curse” in 1973.

Haqiqi also directed “Coin” in 1977, which won the award for best film at the International Children and Youth Film Festival. This award is also among the objects donated to the museum.

Born in 1939, Haqiqi worked as a cinematographer in more than 35 films and TV series, including Masud Kimiaii’s “The Deer”, “Dash Akol” and “Baluch”, and Behruz Afkhami’s “The Bride” and “Hemlock”.

His son, Mani, is the director of several acclaimed Iranian movies including “Pig”, “A Dragon Arrives”, “Canaan”, “Abadan” and “Men at Work”.

Haqiqi passed away of a heart attack in 2010.

Photo: Pictured above are the awards director and cinematographer Nemat Haqiqi won at the International Children and Youth Film Festival and the Sepas Film Festival.

