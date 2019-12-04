“Christ in the Night of Glory” distributed in Iraq, Lebanon, England

TEHRAN – Arabic and English versions of “Christ in the Night of Glory” have been distributed in Iraq, Lebanon and England.

The book containing the stories of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s meetings with the families of the Armenian and Assyrian soldiers that were martyred during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war was published by Sahba Publications in 2014.

“Two new meetings of the Leader are due to be added to the book in its new edition,” Hassan Adibzadeh, the managing director of Sahba Publications, has said in a press release.

The book has been translated into English by Fazlollah Nik-Ain.

The night of glory refers to the nights of the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of Ramadan, which are known as the “grand nights”, during one of which the entire Quran was sent down to the Prophet Muhammad (S). It is believed that Allah is extremely merciful to his servants on these nights.

Photo: This photo shows the Arabic, Persian and English versions of “Christ in the Night of Glory”.

