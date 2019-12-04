IIDCYA introduces books for visually impaired people

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has published a selection of 22 books by Iranian children’s authors for visually impaired people.

The collection was introduced during a ceremony at the IIDCYA art and cultural center in Fadak Park on Tuesday, IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

Writer Majid Amiq expressed thanks to IIDCYA for its endeavors in publishing books for the blind, and hoped the institute would expand its activities and publish books with varied topics.

One of the children read part of Sepideh Khalili’s “Tickle” written in Braille alphabet for the participants at the ceremony.

IIDCYA director also noted that the institute has released many audio books during the past year and hoped to publish books for children with low visual acuity and low hearing ability.

Photo: IIDCYA officials unveil selection of books by Iranian children’s authors published for visually impaired people during a ceremony on December 3, 2019. (IIDCYA/Mahmud Rahimi)

RM/YAW