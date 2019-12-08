IKAC, knowledge-based firms sign over 60 MOUs

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini Airport City and a number of Iranian knowledge-based companies on Sunday inked over 60 memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the event for introducing the technological needs for aircraft maintenance, IKAC News reported.

The event was attended by the IKAC managing director Ali Rostami, member of the board of directors Mehdi Ali Asgari and the Airport Operations Department deputy at IKAC Hassan Khoshkhoo.

Rostami noted that the Imam Khomeini Airport City Company has signed a contract with Iranian knowledge-based companies to invest in the development of IKAC, services, airport facilities and equipment, information technology, navigation and flight control.

AFM/MG