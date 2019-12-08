‘Sanctions can create opportunity for Iran-Georgia co-op’

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the United States’ unilateral sanctions on Iran can create an opportunity for expanding cooperation between Tehran and Tbilisi.

During a meeting with Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Araghchi said that Iran’s relations with neighbors are not affected by foreign elements.

For his part, Khvtisiashvili said that Georgia seeks to strengthen relations with Iran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also held a separate meeting with Khvtisiashvili.

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

