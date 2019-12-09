Tehran hosting intl. exhibitions of paint, textile

TEHRAN- Two international exhibitions kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday and will run until Thursday, IRIB reported.

The 19th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC 2019) is hosting 240 Iranian and 55 foreign companies from 18 countries including Spain, France, Germany, U.S., Taiwan, India, China, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

And the 25th International Exhibition of Textile Machinery, Raw Materials, Home Textiles, Embroidery Machines and Textile Products (IRANTEX 2019) is a place for tens of companies from Iran and some other countries including Italy, Belgium, Germany, Russia, Turkey, India, Spain, Ukraine and Australia to present their capabilities in different investment and trade areas.

MA/MA