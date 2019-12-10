Leader’s rare handwritten scripts on view at NLAI

TEHRAN -- A collection of rare handwritten scripts by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei went on display in an exhibition which opened at the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) on Monday.

The collection contains a handwritten script of the Leader written beneath one of the copies of Ganjineh (treasure) magazine published by the library.

Besides the handwritten scripts, there are also photos of the Leader attending the 1979 demonstrations in Mashhad.

The very first editions of the Persian translation of “Sulh al-Hasan” (“The Peace Treaty of Imam Hassan”) by Leader published in 1969 is also on display.

The book is written by the Iraqi Shia scholar Sheikh Radi Al-Yasin (1935-1993) in Arabic.

The book reviews the outstanding works of Imam Hasan (AS), the second Imam of the Shia Muslims, the issues that he faced during his Imamate, and the events and political attitudes that led to peacemaking, as well as the unfair accusations made against him.

The new edition of the Persian version carrying new footnotes and additional materials from Ayatollah Khamenei was republished by the Islamic Revolution Publications in summer.

This exhibition is organized by the library focusing on the local history of Khorasan Razavi Province.



Photo: NLAI director Ashraf Borujerdi and a number of officials visit the rare handwritten scripts by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on view in the library on December 9, 2019. (Tasnim)

RM/YAW



