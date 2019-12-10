Atlas of food being developed in Ardebil province

TEHRAN – A comprehensive atlas of traditional foods, which are prepared across Iran’s Ardebil province, is being developed, CHTN reported.

“Indigenous dishes of Ardebil province have been identified in collaboration with food industry experts and now we are preparing a comprehensive atlas of culinary tourism,” deputy provincial tourism chief Soghra Farshi said.

“Since the culinary tourism involves high-quality and attractive foods, several sessions have been held to reintroduce indigenous foods into the menus of restaurants.”

“Food tourism is one of the top fields of the travel sector in the world and we are working to further introduce [potential] tourists to the province by developing this atlas,” she added.

Including the full range of experiences, cooking classes, producer visits, enjoying street food, or diving into a one-of-a-kind restaurants, food Tourism, according to experts starts to catch on with mainstream tourism with the help and exposure from social media and television shows.

According to the World Food Travel Association food is now a main motivation for travelers choosing their destinations as many of whom are spending more time and money on unique food and beverage experiences.

“We have seen a global increase in the number of food tour companies, food and beverage focused events and food and beverage experience-focused marketing efforts.”

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

