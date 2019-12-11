China strongly opposes U.S. unilateral sanctions against Iran: envoy

TEHRAN - Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua voiced his country’s strong opposition with the U.S.’s unjust and unilateral sanctions against Iran in a meeting with the Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie.

The ambassador who was accompanied by a trade delegation in his visit to ICCIMA said the Chinese government supports Iran's efforts to safeguard its legitimate economic interests, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

“This support is not only in words, but it has also been proven in practice,” Chang Hua stressed.

He noted that in recent years the two countries have announced plans for increasing bilateral trade, saying: “To achieve this goal, the two countries must benefit from comprehensive and strategic assistance in the sense that the two sides not only cooperate in politics and economy but also increase their cooperation in the cultural, military and health spheres as well.”

Mentioning the banking issues between the two countries, Hua said “We have to take necessary measures to find the right path for bilateral development," adding, "So we are currently negotiating to resolve the financial and banking problems, on which I cannot elaborate at this time."

He further noted that currently, there are more than 100 Chinese companies operating in Iran, however, these companies are facing some problems that require the Iranian authorities to cooperate to resolve them.

Emphasizing that economic cooperation between Iran and China could be increased with the aim of entering the markets in the region, the envoy said the Chinese government is to take necessary measures so that banks of the two countries could be able to facilitate the financial exchanges between Iran and China.

Shafeie for his part, stated that Iran-China bilateral relations are exceptional in all areas including economic and political aspects, adding that considering the existing capacities of the two countries it is possible to increase the trade ties even more.

He pointed to banking and insurance issues as the major problems facing Iranian businessmen in collaboration with China, and said: “despite negotiations on the issue, there were still problems that had to be resolved.”

EF/MA

Photo: Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua (L) hold talks with Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie in Tehran on Tuesday.

