Iran, Spain to expand cooperation on environmental issues

TEHRAN – Iran's Department of Environment deputy chief, Masoud Tajrishi, and Spanish Secretary of State for Environment, Hugo Alfonso Moran Fernandez, discussed ways to expand environmental cooperation.

The two officials met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25), which is being held in Madrid on December 2-13.

Tajrishi explained Iran's plans and actions toward environment protection such as improving energy consumption patterns and enhancing efficiency and productivity of industrial units while criticizing the U.S. sanctions on Iran's access to green technologies.

He called on Spanish officials to cooperate in waste management in industrial and mining units, reducing air pollution and tackling sand and dust storms.

The Spanish official for his part welcomed Iran's environment protection plans and announced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran’s public and private sector projects.

