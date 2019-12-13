Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi praises “The Barrage”

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi praised “The Barrage”, a documentary by Iranian filmmakers Morteza Payeshenas and Hossein Momen about a battle between Iranian forces and ISIS terrorists in Syria.

“We felt the real story of the Syrians through watching this documentary,” he said after watching the documentary during the 13th Cinéma Vérité festival at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on Thursday.

“I was deeply affected by the story of the film and people at the theater were also deeply saddened,” he added and noted, “I hope more films like this are produced.”

“The Barrage” shows Payeshenas traveling to Syria to satisfy his curiosity as a documentary filmmaker. He is informed that Iranian forces have engaged in a disparately pitched battle with ISIS terrorists in Khan Tuman, a village in northern Syria. If there no auxiliary forces arrive, the terrorists will prevail in the battle.

He and his crew embark to cover the battle, but the situation is complicated after one of his cameramen is injured by an ISIS sniper. The area is now subjected to a heavy barrage of guns and artillery.

“I have had a previous experience of what happens in the film when I took part in Operation Beit-ul-Muqaddas 7 in the Shalamcheh region during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war,” Mousavi said.

“We were commanded to withdraw while we were under siege from Iraqi forces. ‘The Barrage’ caused me to recollect the withdrawal and I was deeply affected,” he stated.

He also said that he is pleased with international festivals’ high regard for Iranian documentary films and added, “As an organization that manages the country’s diplomacy, one of our duties is to present what is happening in the Iranian cinema, because the language of art is very effective.”

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is the organizer of the Cinéma Vérité festival, Iran’s major international festival for documentary cinema that opened last Monday and will run until December 16.

Photo: Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi attends the 13th Cinéma Vérité festival at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on December 12, 2019. (DEFC)




