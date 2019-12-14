22nd International Storytelling Festival opens Tuesday

TEHRAN – The 22nd International Storytelling Festival will open in Tehran on Tuesday at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) with narrators from Iran and several other countries.

Eight Iranian storytellers along with narrators from Turkey, Lebanon, Japan and Spain will perform in the international section category, the director of the festival, Mohammad Zomorrodian, said during a press conference on Saturday.

“The festival is comprised of different sections with participants ranging from children to grandmothers and grandfathers,” he added.

“Like the previous edition, those individuals who could not take part in the festival recorded their stories and will be competing in the 90-second section of the festival,” he added.

“Writer Mostafa Rahmandust, children’s TV programmers Majid Qannad and Giti Khameneh, and actor Reza Kianian will be telling stories in the guest section during the event,” he added.

The artistic director of the festival, Sorush Sehat, also praised the IIDCYA for its efforts to promote reading among children.

The festival, which aims to promote storytelling traditions among the younger generation, will be running until December 21.

Photo: A young narrator tells a story during the 20th edition of the International Storytelling Festival.

