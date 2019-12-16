Iranian female karate athlete Chalaki left blind in one eye

TEHRAN – Iran national karate member Fatemeh Chalaki was forced to retire from the sport after she lost vision in her right eye.

Chalaki was involved in a car accident six months ago and underwent eye surgery twice but left blind in one eye.

She won a bronze medal at the Female Kumite 61 kg in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Chalaki also won a gold medal in the Female Kumite -55 kg in the 2017 Karate1 Premier League – Dubai.

She will continue her profession as Azad University coach in Iran karate league.