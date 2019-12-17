Iranian airline to start Ahvaz-Sohar route

TEHRAN - Iran’s Qeshm Air has announced it will launch a flight service between Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan province, and Oman’s port city of Sohar, in January 2020.

The weekly service is scheduled to take its maiden flight on Bahman 1 (January 21, 2020) and it will be operated on Tuesdays, director of Khuzestan airports said on Sunday.

Ahvaz airport currently operates flights to Dubai and Kuwait, Mohammadreza Rezaei added.

Commenting on the new route, provincial tourism chief Seyyed Hekmatollah Mousavi noted that it could help expand tourism with the Sultanate, the report said.

Khuzestan province is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty where its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

AFM/MG