China Global Television Network (CGTN) shocked the international civil society by broadcasting new documentaries that showed graphic images of terrorist attacks in Xinjiang in the past decade last week. Unsurprisingly, skeptics were quick to accuse the international broadcaster of seeking to vindicate China's "re-education program" in the far western region, where over a million Muslims live.

That's hardly all of it. Talking a good line, however, the truth never damages a cause that is just. CGTN did the right thing to thrust Xinjiang's terrorism problem into the international spotlight, and the evidence is still overwhelming.

No doubt, trans-regional terrorism represents a genuine threat to any nation's security, freedom, and values. Just like other nations, China has a right and a duty to provide a humane and tailored response to terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Despite some drawbacks, the "re-education program" and vocational schemes have helped Beijing to successfully prevent terrorist activities for three years by tackling their causes, resources, and capacities. For this, China has the backing of a broad internal consensus, arising from the fact that civilians have been the main victims of Xinjiang terrorists.

In their apparent China about-face, some mainstream media outlets and organizations edited their souls according to the fashion even though there was no evidence to back their baseless claims. Much to the chagrin of these skeptics, there is no such thing as "mass detention of a million Uygurs" and certainly no "ethnic clashes triggered by repression" to rebuke Beijing's well-intended efforts to combat extremism. The terrorist attacks in Xinjiang have killed at least 192 people and injured over 1,000. They were no different from the terrorist attacks elsewhere in the world. The world should raise its voice for honesty and truth and compassion.