Largest nursery in Iran inaugurated

TEHRAN – The largest nursery in Iran, which is said to be the largest as well in the Middle East, was inaugurated in a ceremony in Tehran on Friday.

Construction of Shobeir Nursery started in 2015 under the auspices of 350 philanthropists. The project cost 190 billion rials (about $450,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials), IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Vahid Qobadi-Dana, head of Welfare Organization, said there are more than 26,000 parentless children and children with irresponsible parents living across the country, of whom around 10,000 are held in 34 nurseries.

