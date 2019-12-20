U.S. nation accountable before God if Trump re-elected, says cleric

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, a Tehran Friday prayer leader, has advised the Christian nation of America to reject the incumbent rulers of their country in the 2020 presidential polls.

“The Christian nation of America, if they truly believe in the Christ, should reject the incompetent rulers of America,” Emami Kashani told worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

“The American people should know that if they vote for Trump in the next term and God forbid he gets re-elected, they are responsible for all the blood which will be spilt and they will be held accountable before God,” he added.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. Voters will select presidential electors who in turn on December 14, 2020 will either elect a new president and vice president or re-elect the incumbents.

Emami Kashani also called on the Iranian officials and the people to be vigilant in the fact of plots hatched by the global arrogance – a term used in Iran to describe hegemonic powers – against the Muslim World.

“Today, the global arrogance and the Zionists have hatched different plots against Iran and other Islamic countries. They have established think tanks to undermine the economy, politics and the culture of Muslim nations,” he said.

“The officials and the people should be aware of such conspiracies and know how to manage the situation to tackle such challenges,” he added.

The cleric also said the United States and the Israeli regime created the ISIL terrorist group to dominate the region, stressing that the Islamic Ummah should carefully monitor the enemies’ moves in order to counter them in the best way possible.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads ever since the Trump administration illegally withdrew the U.S. from the internationally-endorsed nuclear agreement and imposed unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran had agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Since the U.S. withdrawal, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and Iran have been trying to salvage the pact, defying Washington’s economic and political pressures.

The United States’ coercive unilateral measures against Iran have led to heightened tensions in the Middle East, especially in the Persian Gulf.

MH/PA