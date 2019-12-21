Book City Institute to screen “From Music into Silence”

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Book City Institute is scheduled to screen Australia-based Iranian director Farshid Akhlaqi’s documentary “From Music into Silence” tomorrow.

The 2018 movie is the story of a man who changed his life to offer peace and calmness to people influenced by the 13th-century Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

For the last 23 years, Peter Roberts has the most unusual job in Australia. He is the only Australian music thanatologist. He plays the harp for people who are facing their last moments of life. Peter’s focus is on the dying process, and he helps people to die in peace when often everyone wants them to stay.

Akhlaqi is scheduled to attend the screening of the film, which took him over three years to complete.

“From Music into Silence” has been screened in several international festivals, including the 13th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, which came to an end last week.

Photo: A scene from “From Music into Silence” by Australia-based Iranian director Farshid Akhlaqi.

