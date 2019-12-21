Tehran gallery holds retrospective of painter Hossein Mahjubi

TEHRAN – A retrospective of painter Hossein Mahjubi opened at Tehran’s Mehrsan Gallery on Friday.

Ali Shirazi, Taher Sheikholhokama, Iraj Eskandari, Jalal Motevalli, Fatemeh Chavoshinasab and several other veteran artists attended the opening ceremony of the exhibit entitled “Mahjub’s Days”.

One of the highlights of the exhibition, which will run until January 17, 2020, is Mahjubi’s first painting created in 1949 when he was 19.



Born in 1930 in the northern province of Gilan, Mahjubi is most famous for paintings featuring flowering trees, loose horses in nature and tiled rooftops in northern Iran.

During his career that spans over a half a century, Mahjubi has arranged over 100 individual and group exhibitions in Iran and other countries across the world.

He has also produced about 6000 works in sketches, watercolors, oil paintings and calligraphic paintings.

Many of his works are preserved by museums and private collectors around the world.

Photo: Iranian artist Hossein Mahjubi in an undated photo.

