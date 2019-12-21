Adequate basic commodities reserved for next year: trade min.

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said the basic goods that the country needs in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020) and also in the next year have been reserved, IRIB reported on Friday.

The minister said the government and private sector’s warehouses are already filled up with the basic commodities and there is no concern in this due.

Earlier this month, Iran’s deputy finance and economic affairs minister said the government has provisioned $14 billion of official-rate foreign currency in the next Iranian calendar year (March 2020-March 2021)’s budget bill for imports of basic goods.

Importers of rice, barley, corn, edible oils, oilseeds, and livestock feed, as well as medicines and a few other items, are going to receive the government support, according to Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

“The government has identified these goods as the basic needs of the people and has decided to keep the prices of such items low in the market, so $14 billion of currency with official rate will be provided to the importers of these commodities next year,” Dehnavi said.

