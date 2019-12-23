Transport minister appoints Karbalaei as new IKAC CEO

TEHRAN - Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami on Sunday appointed Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei as the new managing director of the Imam Khomeini Airport City.

Karbalaei replaced Ali Rostami who served the post since March 2019.

The minister instructed Karbalaei to take measures for improving the airport city’s structure, executive management and operational processes complying international standards, IKAC News reported.

IKAC is the main international airport of Iran, located 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Tehran. It is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran and the busiest international air passenger gateway to Iran and it is also the only profit-making airport in Iran.

AFM/MG