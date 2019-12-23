Pakistani scholars discuss Rumi’s influence on Sufism

TEHRAN – Persian mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi’s influence on Sufism was discussed during a meeting at the Cultural Center of Iran in Hyderabad, Pakistan on Saturday.

Writer Ali Akash, lecturer Noor Ahmed Janjhi and Persian literature expert Sahar Gul Bhatti were among the scholars attended the meeting, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Monday.

Janjhi recited a selection of poetry by Rumi and compared his poetry with compositions by Sindhi Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai who lived during the 17th and 18th centuries.

He said that Rumi’s poems have been translated into different languages across the world, and many scholars in the West and East have strongly been influenced by him.

Sahar Gul also recited poems by Rumi and Bhittai and discussed the mystic aspects of the works.

The meeting was organized by the ICRO and the Pakistan Writers Guild.

Photo: A poster for a meeting on Rumi’s influence on Sufism in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

