Children’s writer uses symbols to arrange fantasy tour of Italy  

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Hadi Khorshahian has used symbols from various nations in his latest book to take children on a fantasy tour of Italy.

“Persian Cat in the Italian Boot” has recently been published by Neyestan Books. It is the third book of a series named “Delicious Thoughts”, which aims to improve children’s reading in the 8-10 age group and raise their knowledge of nations around the world, the publisher announced on Monday.

The book illustrated by Narges Nikui is about a Mexican marmot that begins a journey to Italy to pull the Tower of Pisa upright. A white Persian cat helps the marmot achieve this aim. An Italian bluebird and a German Shepherd dog join the adventurers during the journey.

This book promotes art and friendship and opens a new window for teamwork, dialogue and research among children.

“The Island of Flags”, the first book of “Delicious Thoughts”, was also authored by Khorshahian. In the book, children from various countries along with their families take a cruise to visit Indonesia. This volume carries illustrations by Razieh Shiekhali.

In the second book titled “Ooh, I Got It Finally”, writer Lida Tarzi teaches children the concept and fulfillment of a promise. Maliheh Mohammadian is the illustrator of the book.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of Iranian writer Hadi Khorshahian’s books “Persian Cat in the Italian Boot” and “The Island of Flags”.

