Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan willing to boost customs cooperation

TEHRAN- The heads of Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administrations expressed the two sides’ eagerness for the expansion of bilateral customs cooperation, IRIB reported.

They made the remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of a workshop held by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to train 27 employees of Iraqi Kurdistan’s customs administration in Tehran on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding was also inked by Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of IRICA, and Samal Abdulrahman Aziz, the head of Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administration, in the same day.

In the meeting, Mir-Ashrafi expressed IRICA’s readiness for development and facilitation of trade ties with Iraqi Kurdistan.

Abdulrahman Aziz, for his part, appreciated IRICA’s efforts for holding the mentioned workshop and said Iraqi Kurdistan region is willing to expand customs and trade relations with Iran.

Earlier this month, Tehran hosted a business forum between Iranian businessmen, entrepreneurs and producers and a delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan region, in which the two sides explored potential areas for expanding economic relations.

Speaking in the event, Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah, president of the Importers and Exporters Union of Iraqi Kurdistan region, praised the ever growing economic cooperation between the two sides and noted that annual trade turnover between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan could exceed $6 billion.

He expressed hope that Iranian investors would form joint ventures with Iraqi counterparts and collaborate in establishing joint production units in Kurdistan region.

As a representative of the Iraqi government, he further expressed his government’s readiness for complete cooperation with Iranian exporters and businessmen for doing business in Kurdistan.

MA/MA