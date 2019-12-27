‘Iraqi Kurds boycotting Turkish goods boosts Iranian exports to region’

TEHRAN – A member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture says the boycotting of Turkish goods by Iraqi Kurds have created an opportunity for Iranian exporters to increase their presence in the region, IRNA reported.

“Kurdistan was one of Turkey's major markets, but now the condition is favorable for Iranian traders to have a bigger market share. Exporters are now satisfied with this market, especially the market in Sulaimaniyah,” Ali Shariati said.

According to France 24, Kurds in Iraq are boycotting products from Turkey in protest at Ankara's assault on Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria.

Earlier this month, Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan held a business forum in Tehran in which Iranian businessmen, entrepreneurs and producers and a delegation from the Kurdistan region explored potential areas for expanding economic relations.

Speaking in the event, Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah, president of the Importers and Exporters Union of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, praised the ever-growing economic cooperation between the two sides and noted that annual trade turnover between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan could exceed $6 billion.

He expressed hope that Iranian investors would form joint ventures with Iraqi counterparts and collaborate in establishing joint production units in the Kurdistan region.

As a representative of the Iraqi government, he further expressed his government’s readiness for complete cooperation with Iranian exporters and businessmen for doing business in Kurdistan.

Abdulrahman further stressed the important role of embassies and consulates in preparing the ground for economic cooperation, saying introducing businessmen by the consulates will make business easier.

EF/MA

