Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan discuss expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN – Tehran, on Sunday, hosted a business forum between Iranian businessmen, entrepreneurs and producers and a delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan region, in which the two sides explored potential areas for expanding economic relations.

Speaking in the event, Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah, president of the Importers and Exporters Union of Iraqi Kurdistan region, praised the ever growing economic cooperation between the two sides and noted that annual trade turnover between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan could exceed $6 billion.

He expressed hope that Iranian investors would form joint ventures with Iraqi counterparts and collaborate in establishing joint production units in Kurdistan region.

As a representative of the Iraqi government, he further expressed his government’s readiness for complete cooperation with Iranian exporters and businessmen for doing business in Kurdistan.

Abdulrahman further stressed the important role of embassies and consulates in preparing the ground for economic cooperation, saying introducing businessmen by the consulates will make business easier.

Focusing on foodstuff and supermarket items, the Iran-Iraqi Kurdistan business forum will wrap up on Monday at Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

EF/MA