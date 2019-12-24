Iran, Armenia ink MOU to expand labor, social welfare co-op

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and his Armenian counterpart Zaruhi Batoyan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance cooperation in the fields of vocational training, labor, and social welfare.

The two officials discussed ways to expand cooperation during a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

Supporting small and home businesses, developing training programs for empowering female heads of households, exchanging experience on disability issues and preventing social harm were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Batoyan expressed interest in using Iran's experience in dealing with vulnerable groups of people, persons with disabilities, children, the elderly, and women.

