National Orchestra to hold Azerbaijani-Iranian Music Night in Tehran

TEHRAN – Pieces by Iranian musicians and Azerbaijani composers will be performed in Tehran by Iran’s National Orchestra in a program titled “Azerbaijani-Iranian Music Night”.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of guest conductor Aghaverdi Pashayev from Azerbaijan at Vahdat Hall on January 16.

Vocalist Fakhri Kazim Nijat and tar player Sahib Pashazadeh, both from Azerbaijan, will accompany the orchestra during the performance, which will feature a repertoire of songs including “Asgarin Ariyasi”, “Sana da Qalmaz”, “San Siz”, “Ayriliq”, “Karanful”, “In Memory of Saba” and “Shur Afarin”.

Photo: Iran’s National Orchestra in an undated photo.

