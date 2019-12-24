Book Garden, Abbasabad district to host Tehran sculpture biennial

TEHRAN – The 8th edition of the Tehran National Sculpture Biennial will be held at the Book Garden and in the Abbasabad district, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The biennial, which is organized every year by the Association of Iranian Sculptors and the Visual Arts Office of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, will be held from late February to April.

Photo: A poster for the 8th Tehran National Sculpture Biennial.

