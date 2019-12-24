Iranian, Omani chief diplomats hold talks in Muscat 

TEHRAN - In two separate meetings in Muscat on Monday and Tuesday, the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers exchanged views over a number of key regional issues.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s chief diplomat, leading a high-ranking delegation visited Muscat on Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yosef bin Alawi held their first round of meetings.

The two top diplomats also held their second meeting on Tuesday morning during which they explored new avenues to promote mutual cooperation in trade and economic fields.

In the meantime, the Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed Al Namani on Tuesday, exchanging views over the latest political and regional developments.

Also on Tuesday morning, Zarif held a meeting with Mohammad Abdolsalam, the spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah, in Muscat over the latest field developments in the war-hit country.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister attended a meeting with Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, the deputy to Sultan Qaboos.

Both officials voiced their countries’ enthusiasm to enhance ties.

Iran and Oman have been enjoying good economic and political ties over the past several decades.

Oman acted as an intermediary between Iran and the United States during the Obama administration. The first unofficial meeting between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s nuclear program, which finally led to the conclusion of the JCPOA, took place in Oman.

Oman also helped release three U.S. nationals, who illegally entered the Iranian territory

Oman is also the tenth-largest importer of Iranian goods.

Oman has taken the title of Switzerland of the Middle East.

Now the country is mediating between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

