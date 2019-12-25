Iranian, Pakistani cultural centers sign MOU 

TEHRAN – The Cultural Center of Iran in Lahore and the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) in the Pakistani city have signed a memorandum of understating (MOU).

The MOU was inked by Cultural Center of Iran director Ali-Akbar Rezaifar and IAC Vice Chancellor Sajida Haider Vandal, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Wednesday.

In her short speech, Haider Vandal said that the MOU will provide the opportunity to boost bilateral cooperation between the two centers.

“Iran enjoys a rich culture and we can introduce it to our younger generation to help build bilateral relations and friendship,” she said.

For his part Rezaifar also said that the MOU will help expand bilateral relations and provide the opportunity to introduce the culture of the two countries.

Photo: IAC Vice Chancellor Sajida Haider Vandal (R) and Cultural Center of Iran director Ali-Akbar Rezaifar pose after signing an MOU at IAC in Lahore. (ICRO)

RM/MMS/YAW



