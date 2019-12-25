Iran to continue boosting cooperation with neighbors at borders: commander   

TEHRAN - In a ceremony in city of Ardabil on Wednesday, the Iranian Border Guards Commander announced that promotion of cooperation and coordination with the neighbors will help full security to prevail in border regions.

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee said, “One of the priorities of border guards is enhancing border diplomacy with all neighboring countries.”

“Widening such relations has not only resulted in a remarkable cut in borders’ expenses but also has increased competence of border guards,” the commander remarked.

He also pointed to holding joint Nowrouz celebrations at joint borders, saying, “Holding Nowrouz testifies that there are deep-rooted cultural commonalities among the Iranians and people of the neighboring countries.”

The commander went on to say that Iran and Pakistan are to stage a maritime military exercise in common waters in Esfand (February 20-March 19).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaee touched upon the Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped and transferred to Pakistan by a terrorist group and said, “Some of these beloved forces have been released and we have kept efforts to release the remaining guards.”

On October 15, 2018, the Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group infiltrated Iran from the Pakistani side of the border and took hostage 14 border guards, local Basij forces, and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) members.

Rezaee pointed to “satisfactory” negotiations held with the Pakistani officials to secure the release of the three Iranian border guards who have been held in Pakistan since their abduction by the terrorists, adding that the three kidnapped soldiers are safe and well and will return home very soon.

MJ/PA