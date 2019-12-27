Iran condoles with Kazakhstan over passenger plane crash

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a statement on Friday, expressed Tehran’s condolences to the Kazakh government and people over a plane crash near Almaty that claimed lives of a number of passengers.

In his statement, Abbas Mousavi also expressed condolences and sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed to God for the peace of soul of those killed in the tragic incident.

He further hoped for rapid recovery of the injured.

A plane carrying almost 100 people crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, killing at least 15.

Almaty airport said on Friday morning that survivors and emergency workers were on the scene in Almerek village, just beyond the end of the runway. Footage from the site, which was cordoned off, appeared to show the Fokker 100 plane had hit a building.

The plane, flight number Z92100, was carrying 93 passengers and five crew. Emergency services searched through the rubble in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

MJ/PA