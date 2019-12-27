Young harpists join Tehran Symphony Orchestra in recent concerts

TEHRAN – Young harpists Tannaz Beigi and Meredet Mosesian accompanied the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in their recent concerts on Wednesday and Thursday at Vahdat Hall.

Conductor Shahrdad Rohani praised the young musicians for their strong performance during the concerts, which featured pieces by French composers Claude Debussy and Joseph Maurice Ravel, and Russian musicians Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev and Igor Fyodorovich Stravinsky.

He also said that the Tehran Symphony Orchestra is happy to introduce the young talents, and also thanked the supporters.

Rohani also congratulated the Iranian Christians and wished them a happy New Year.

Photo: Shahrdad Rohani acknowledges the audience after conducting the Tehran Symphony Orchestra during a performance at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 26, 2019. (Honaronline/Barat Zamani)

