Stock market closes with TEDPIX, IFX growth

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 6,543 points to 367,631 on Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, IRNA reported.

Some 5.761 billion securities worth 30.719 trillion rials (about $731.4 million) were reportedly traded at TSE.

TSE’s index had risen 10,766 points, or three percent, to stand at 361,088 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The worth of trades at this market stood at 13.38 trillion rials (about $318.5 million) in the past week, with a two-percent rise from its previous week.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also witnessed growth of its index on Saturday.

IFX, the main index of IFB, jumped 111 point to 4,774.

Some 1.62 billion securities worth 14.113 trillion rias (about $336 million) were traded at IFB on Saturday.

IFX rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Azar, while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the past month.

The value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the previous month and 85 percent since the year start.

