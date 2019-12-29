Woman’s 8kg abdominal mass removed successfully

TEHRAN – An eight-kilogram tumor was removed successfully from the left ovary of a 43-year-old woman in Saveh county, central Markazi province, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Such surgery has been done for the first time in Saveh, Farhood Maghsoodloo, the surgeon said.

After enduring a year of pain, the woman was barely able to eat or lie down properly because of the excruciating pain the tumor caused her.

“The patient, who had referred to many gynecologists and surgeons for treatment but misdiagnosed, was eventually scanned and the mass was revealed. She underwent a surgery in which both ovaries and uterus were removed due to the high likelihood of cancer.”

Referring to the dangers threatening the patient’s life, Maghsoodloo noted that there was a possibility of rupture, on the other hand, any indication of cancerous cells would have been a threat.

Now the patient's general and clinical condition after surgery is satisfactory and is under the hospital's treatment for further treatment.

FB/MG