Australian woman violated national security: Iran 

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters on Saturday that Australian woman Kylie Moore-Gilbert is being held in Iran for violating the country's national security.

“She has been arrested on a charge of violating Iran’s national security, and the competent court has also issued the appropriate ruling by observing all relevant laws,” Abbas Mousavi said.

Mousavi added, “Experience has shown that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not give in to the political and smear campaigns, and this Australian citizen is serving her sentence while enjoying all legal rights, like any other convict.”

Moore-Gilbert’s arrest was confirmed in September. She was accused of “spying for another country”.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that the world has not forgotten Australia’s mistreatment of Iranian national Negar Qods Kani.

Ghods Kani arrested in Australia in 2017 over claims of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“Public opinion would not forget the Australian government’s treatment of Ms. Negar Qods Kani, who was kept in custody without committing any crime and was treated in an inhuman manner for 28 months. Among the examples of treatment of Ms. Qods Kani that were against the law and human rights were leaving her to have a delivery in prison, separating the infant from the mother, turning down the request for house arrest in lieu of imprisonment, barring her from seeing her baby regularly, and finally violating the consular commitments by extraditing her to the U.S.,” Mousavi noted.

Ghods Kani gave birth in Australian custody before being extradited to the United States. She was sentenced in the U.S. for violating sanctions against Iran but was released in September and returned home.