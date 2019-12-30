“The Great Treehouse War” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – American children’s book writer Lisa Graff’s novel “The Great Treehouse War” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Farideh Khorrami is the translator of the book, Iranian publisher Peydayesh announced on Monday.

The story is about Winnie, whose last day of fourth grade ended with a pretty life-changing surprise. That was the day Winnie’s parents got divorced and decided that Winnie would live three days a week with each of them and spend Wednesdays by herself in a treehouse between their houses, to divide her time perfectly evenly.

It was the day Winnie’s seed of frustration with her parents was planted, a seed that grew until it felt like it was as big as a tree itself.

By the end of fifth grade, Winnie decides that the only way to change things is to barricade herself in her treehouse until her parents come to their senses—and her friends decide to join. It’s kids vs. grown-ups, and no one wants to back down first. But with ten kids in one treehouse, all with their own demands, things get pretty complicated, even if they are having the most epic slumber party ever.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “The Great Treehouse War” by American children’s book writer Lisa Graff.

