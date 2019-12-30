No letup to increase deterrence power: defense minister 

TEHRAN - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Monday underlined Armed Forces' full readiness to give a strong response to enemies, noting his forces are resolved to do their best to bolster the country’s deterrence and missile power.

Hatami, who was addressing graduates of the Army University, highlighted the country’s strategic position, saying, “Based on the policy of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, who is also commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, we are ready to give crushing immediate response to any threat or aggression.”

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

Naval forces of Iran, Russia and China conducted a large-scale four-day maritime exercise in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Friday that lasted until Monday.

The joint military exercise was viewed by some analysts as a show of power and solidarity between Iran and the great powers of China and Russia in the face of pressure by Washington.

In November, the Army's ground force staged large-scale military drills, codenamed “Zolfaghar-e-Velayat”, in northwest Iran to boost the combat readiness of its units. It covered a vast strategic area in the region.

Various divisions of the ground force participated in the drill, which was focused on practicing the transfer of rapid reaction units via ground and air from across the country to operation zones. The enlisted units also displayed their efficacy to enhance their readiness in responding to operational requirements and threats through day and night.

