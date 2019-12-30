Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China on Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday, Xinhua reported on Monday.

Geng said Zarif will confer with senior Chinese officials on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the common name for the 2015 nuclear deal, and a variety of other issues.

“Details of the meeting (between Zarif and Wang Yi) will be later released,” he added.

Touching upon Zarif’s trips to Moscow on Monday, he added, “Moscow and Beijing are strategic partners who enjoy close interaction and coordination over the JCPOA and other important international issues.”

Zarif visited Moscow late on Sunday for a two- day trip at the head of a high-ranking delegation for talks with his Russian counterpart and other senior officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi was accompanying Zarif during the visit.

Zarif met with his Russian counterpart on Monday and discussed recent regional as well as international developments and ways to promote bilateral relations.

The JCPOA, the Syrian crisis and the Persian Gulf situation were among other topics discussed by the two foreign ministers.

