Construction sector’s productivity growth rate negative in past 2 years

TEHRAN - Head of the National Iranian Productivity Organization (NIPO) says the annual productivity growth rate in the country’s construction sector has been negative for the past two years, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“The annual productivity growth rate in the construction sector has been -1.3 percent in the years of 1396 [March 2017-March 2018] and 1397 [March 2018-March 2019],” Fatemeh Pahlevani said.

Speaking in an event on the sidelines of the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference on the Iranian Construction Industry, Pahlevani said based on the country’s Sixth Five-year National Development Plan, the productivity rate in the construction sector is set to be 2.8.

According to the official, the annual productivity rate for the transport and warehousing sector has been five percent while the target rate for this sector was set to be 2.1 percent.

Pahlevani further noted that the desired performance of the transport and warehousing sector is mainly due to the use of new technologies and modification and improvement of processes and operations planning.

“The transport sector’s productivity growth cannot be attributed to the development of transport infrastructure in the construction sector,” she added.

EF/MA

