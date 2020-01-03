Iraq to hold funeral procession for General Soleimani on Saturday

TEHRAN – Iraq will hold formal funeral processions for IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, Iraq's Popular Forces of Hashd al-Shaabi said in a statement on Friday.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Hashd al-Shaabi, were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Baghdad Airport the U.S helicopters.

Soleimani was recognized as a hero in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed to take revenge on the U.S. for its terrorist act.

MJ/PA



