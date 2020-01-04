Rouhani pays visit to martyr Soleimani’s family

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday morning visited family members of IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

Accompanied by his chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, the president condoled the bereaved family and relatives of martyr Soleimani.

The United States forces assassinated in a terrorist assault Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

Reacting to the heinous measure on Friday, Rouhani said that Iran and other independent countries of the region will take revenge on the ‘criminal’ American regime for assassinating Soleimani.

“This cowardly act is, of course, another sign of America's frustration and helplessness in the region,” he added.