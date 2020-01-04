License issuance for industrial units establishment up 15.8% in 8 months

TEHRAN – According to the latest data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21–November 22, 2019), 17,054 licenses were issued for establishing new industrial units which mark a 15.8-percent increase year on year.

As reported by IRNA, 1.87 quadrillion rials (about $44.5 billion) was invested for the construction of these units which shows a 10.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

The new units are expected to create job opportunities for 394,921 people, 14.2 percent more than the figure for last year’s eight-month time span.

In the mentioned period, also 3,960 licenses were issued for newly established industrial units to start operation.

The number of such licenses also increased 3.9 percent year on year.

Over 245 trillion rials (about $5.85 billion) was invested in this newly established units, 36.3 percent less than that of the previous year.

According to the ministry data, during the first seven months of the current calendar year (March 21–October 22, 2019), 12,808 licenses were issued for establishing new industrial units, 22 percent more than last year’s seven months.

Most of the issued licenses were for foodstuff production units followed by units for production and processing of non-metallic minerals.

