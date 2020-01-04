Tehran museum to host End of Terrorism art exhibition

TEHRAN – A selection of artworks from the End of Terrorism Art Competition (the End of Daesh Art Competition) will be showcased in an exhibition at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran during February.

The exhibit will be organized as part of the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, which will start on February 1 to mark the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the director of the museum, Ali-Asghar Jafari, said on Saturday.

He also expressed his sympathy over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad and said, “General Soleimani was scheduled to visit the museum within the next week to observe the process of preparing the exhibition.”

He also expressed his hope that the exhibition could showcase some of the bravery of Soleimani and the martyrs who lost their lives in fighting against terrorism and ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier in May 2018, the End of Terrorism Art Competition exhibition was held at Tehran’s Art Bureau.

Over 250 cartoons, caricature and posters from artists in 64 countries have been put on view in the three categories of cartoon, caricature and poster at the exhibition for two weeks.

Photo: A man visits the End of Terrorism Art Competition exhibition at Tehran’s Art Bureau on May 14, 2018. (Tasnim/Masud Shahrestani)

ABU/YAW

