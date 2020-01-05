TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Greece in late Feb.

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) plans to send a trade delegation to Greece in late February.

As published on the website of the chamber, the delegates who will stay from February 21 to 27 in the European country are planned to visit Detrop (an international trade fair for food, beverages, machinery and equipment) in Thessaloniki port city.

The exhibition will take place in three days from February 22 to 24.

MA/MA