School books to reflect martyr Soleimani’s selfless devotion

TEHRAN – The life, martyrdom, and selfless devotion of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will be included in school books as of next year, an official with the Ministry of Education has announced.

“We have already prepared contents related to General Soleimani’s life to be published in school books in order to introduce him to students as a role model,” Mehr quoted Homayoun Sadooqi as saying on Monday.

“However, now we will include his martyrdom in the school books to make the students aware of the U.S. acts of unimaginable cruelty,” he highlighted.

He went on to state that by the next three years, a complete narration of General Soleimani’s dedicated life will be published in all school books.

Ali Zol-Elm, the deputy education minister, also said that the character of martyr Soleimani will be introduced to school books as an inspiring role model for students.

“He will always be remembered for his allegiance, valor, bravery, and sacrifice. Students need to get acquainted with these great stories of heroes, and so do we all,” he highlighted.

The U.S. terrorist forces assassinated Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

