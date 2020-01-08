IRGC warns US’ regional allies of becoming source of anti-Iran aggression

TEHRAN – In a statement on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps issued a warning to regional countries that bear US bases.

IRGC pointed to the successful ‘Shahid Soleimani’ operation against Ain Assad base with tens of surface-to-surface missiles. Iran had earlier vowed to take a crushing response against the United States over the assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The statement warned the United States that any more aggression or movement will receive more ‘painful and crushing’ response.

IRGC also issued a warning to all US allies that have their military bases to the terrorist US forces. “Any land that becomes the source of aggressive and hostile measures against the Islamic Republic will be targeted.”

IRGC said it would not differentiate between the US and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero.

“We advise the American people to withdraw American soldiers from the region to prevent further damages.”